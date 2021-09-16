Cameron Diaz reveals if she regrets saying goodbye to the cinema

Six years have passed since the announcement ofto retire from the world of cinema after two decades of success, deciding to focus on his private life at the expense of commitments on the set.

From “The Mask”, which launched it in the Hollywood world in 1994, up to “Annie – Happiness is contagious”, the last film that saw her as a protagonist, in 2014: in twenty years Cameron Diaz has certainly been one of the most appreciated and acclaimed actresses by the public and professionals.

But now will the actress regret her choice? To reveal it is herself, in an interview with Kevin Heart during the talk show “Hart to Heart”.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you are that talent, all the parts that are not have to be passed on to other people”, explained the actress recalling the times of the commitments on the set. Then she went on to tell the reasons that led her to make the decision to say goodbye to the world of cinema:

“My desire was only to have a life that could be managed by myself. My daily routine is literally what I can manage on my own, it’s the best feeling ever. I had peace in my soul by taking care of myself ”.

In short, no second thoughts or regrets for Cameron Diaz, who revealed: “I feel complete”.

Cameron Diaz is now the mother of a beautiful baby girl, Raddix Madden, born in 2019 through a surrogate mother, and has been married since 2015 to Benji Madden, guitarist of Good Charlotte.

Loading... Advertisements

Throughout his career he has achieved 4 Golden Globe nominations.

Photo: LaPresse