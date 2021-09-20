Cameron Diaz reveals that she has no intention of acting again

Cameron Diaz hasn’t acted in a movie since 2014.

His last big screen appearance was in the film Annie – Happiness is contagious of 2014, directed by Will Gluck.

In 2015 the actress got married to Benji Madden and shifted his focus to entrepreneurial projects. In 2019 the couple had their first daughter, Raddix.

Cameron Diaz in particular focused on her organic wine brand Avaline, launched in 2020 with its business partner Katherine Power.

During the podcast Quarantined with Bruce from SiriusXM the actress discussed her new business move, stating:

“Avaline is the only kind of day job I am doing at the moment, besides being a wife and mother which I have to admit that you satisfy me a lot. This is the truth. At the moment this new chapter of my life represents the most fulfilling thing I have ever had. I feel it is very important. I think I waited so long before taking this step because I knew I needed to focus almost all of my attention on this alone, do you know what I mean? ”.

Cameron Diaz also answered one of the most popular questions, namely the one about her future as an actress:

“I can’t say I’m completely sure I’ll never act again, never say never. I don’t know if I’m going to do yet another movie, it’s not something I’m looking for at the moment. Perhaps, never say never. At this moment, however, I do not imagine myself with a little girl in the first year of life struggling with a film project that keeps me busy 16 hours a day, away from my daughter. I just can’t. Personally I believe that if I had had a child at any other time in my life I would not have been the mother I am now ”.