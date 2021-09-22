Cameron Diaz reveals the trick to being good parents

Qhen you have a small child to manage, it is better that she is a “lark”, or morning, and he is an “owl”, or tiratardi. Or vice versa: between two new parents, the important thing is not having the same sleep-wake rhythms. She is convinced of it Cameron Diaz, who – during an interview with make-up artist Gucci Westman – tells the secrets of harmony with her husband Benji Madden, with whom, shortly before the New Year, she became the mother of a little girl, Raddix.

“In sleeping we are opposite poles”

«I love the fact that my husband is a more ‘nocturnal’ person», explained the actress, «Benji likes to go to bed late, I prefer to go early. AND this thing makes us “work” better as a parent as wellthe”. The actress specifies that she “goes to bed a couple of hours before my husband, so he can feed her in the evening.” Then I wake up early, so I can be with her in the morning, while he sleeps. ” The fact of being “opposite poles” as far as going to sleep is concerned, explained Diaz, “made me understand how much we all need someone who does things differently than us“.

A life as a normal new mother

The differences, therefore, are seen as enrichment and not as irreconcilable factors: “It’s an almost tribal fact: that’s why we need to live in tribe,” continued the diva. Who is going through quarantine like any normal new mother: «I get out of bed early in the morning and really I don’t detach until I rest my head on the pillow», He explained,« but i love this feeling. Since I start the engine in the morning, I never have a moment of idleness in my day ».

Loading... Advertisements Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Cook the pasta

When he wants to relax, he starts cooking for a while: “Cooking is the thing I like most in the world», Specifying that I love above all« pasta, even if I end up eating too much of it. But it is such an easy and so versatile comfort food ». And, in times of tension due to the global pandemic and all the problems it brings with it, it is appropriate to brush up on the always effective saying “more pasta, less drama!”.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED