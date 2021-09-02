Cameron Diaz signs the bottles of her own production in the supermarket

Actress Cameron Diaz shared on instagram photos and videos in which she autographs the bottles of wine of her manufacturer

Cameron Diaz started a house of wine production called Avaline together with her friend Katherine Power. It is a project that sees the vegan wine so without additives plus and other elements that are not natural. The White is produced in Catalonia while the rosé in the south of France in Provence.

Innovation in vegan wine according to Cameron Diaz

The actress argues that i manufacturers have no obligation to explain to consumers how they come grown grapes and what additives are added to alter the color. The information that is disclosed relates only to the bottling and the place of cultivation. The actress believes instead that a consumer needs to know thoroughly and in details the product he is consuming. In his project of clean wine in fact the production process of each bottle.

In general, the wine produced by the producer of Diaz and Power, is committed to use organic grapes, cultivate without the use of synthetic products, without additives, sugars and dyes. I am totally vegan. They are certainly not the first to have created a clean and pure wine. In the past there have been attempts but always looked at with a skeptical eye.

The debate that was created around Avaline in particular it concerns the fact that in reality this wine is not 100% pure. In fact, it has sulfur dioxide less than 100gr but still present. Also undergoing winemaking it seems that products such as yeasts with nutrients, bentonite, vegetable proteins and many others. However Diaz claims to have produced a natural wine but to aim above all at transparency and honesty in disclosing the processes. So much so that these information are found on the Avaline site. There are various types of natural wines, each one has its own process. The important is inform the consumer to guarantee him one choice in total autonomy and awareness. Which Diaz does with its brand.

Undoubtedly it has catalyzed more attention of other natural wines because it is she who produces them, a Hollywood actress world famous with 8.3 million followers on instagram. Also with the latter found to have autographed your own bottles found at supermarket, there will be a increased sales for sure. A good marketing campaign it makes the wine perhaps less good but certainly the best advertised.