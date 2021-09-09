Cameron Diaz talks about her daughter’s diet: “she loves liver, garlic and marrow”

Actress Cameron Diaz has revealed the curious diet that she proposes to her daughter Raddix, which among the variants of the menu are the favorite dishes of the little girl: liver, garlic and marrow.

In Monday’s episode of “The Rachel Ray Show“, The star of Everyone’s crazy about Mary revealed that her daughter Raddix is ​​a real “good fork”, she doesn’t disdain vegetables and above all she loves “particular” foods such as liver and marrow, which she offered them to the little girl thanks to the home cooking inherited from her mother. Cameron Diaz said she gave garlic “from the first day ” to her first daughter and who tries to entice her by presenting always healthy and different dishes, also thanks to various combinations with herbs, such as thyme, dill, and sage.

Making healthy and delicious meals has always interested Diaz, who has written several wellness cookbooks and said he follows one Mediterranean diet. With the pandemic and the forced lockdown, she was able to devote herself to her cooking hobby to the fullest, declaring in April that he cooked every day as a form of stress relief and to encourage a love of food in his family.

“Cooking is not stressful for me, on the contrary, it allows me to unplug, move and just think about ‘What will make it taste better? What should I add now? What’s the next level of flavor?“, Said the actress in one of her Instagram direct while she was preparing to eat.

If you’re wondering if Diaz’s daughter’s diet is age appropriate, that’s all right: Global News states that delicate herbs are safe at six months.

The blogger mom Solid Starts also advises to feed children with garlic, bone marrow and liver at that age, identifying the liver in particular as “One of the most nutritious foods you can give your baby“. But the same blog warns parents to limit liver portions to once a week. The liver is rich in vitamin A, which can be harmful if ingested in large quantities.

[ Fonte: Huffingtonpost ]