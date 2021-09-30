Cameron Diaz talks about her marriage: “I wasn’t ready to get married, but he’s special”

In 2018 Cameron Diaz said goodbye to the cinema: at 46 she retired from the stage to devote herself to family life and her husband, rocker Benji Madden of Good Charlotte. Now, on the threshold of 47 (her birthday is August 30) she talks about her marriage in an article in Instyle magazine that puts her on the cover of September. She, so reserved and attentive to private life as to never leak any news of sentimental affairs. The article with her signature – «by Cameron Diaz as she told Laura Browne» -, which all the stars on the cover do, can be read quickly thanks to the simple and direct language, almost like a girl. All in first person, of course. And it starts like this: “I started experiencing fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago, and that’s a long time. I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel that it is time for me to take some time for myself, to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return (to the world) ».