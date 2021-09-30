News

Cameron Diaz talks about her marriage: “I wasn’t ready to get married, but he’s special”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The character

6 August 2019 – 16:42

Retired from the stage in 2018, the 47-year-old former actress is on the cover of “Instyle” for the month of September. “Getting old is not a problem, I hated myself when I was young”

from Fashion editorial staff

In 2018 Cameron Diaz said goodbye to the cinema: at 46 she retired from the stage to devote herself to family life and her husband, rocker Benji Madden of Good Charlotte. Now, on the threshold of 47 (her birthday is August 30) she talks about her marriage in an article in Instyle magazine that puts her on the cover of September. She, so reserved and attentive to private life as to never leak any news of sentimental affairs. The article with her signature – «by Cameron Diaz as she told Laura Browne» -, which all the stars on the cover do, can be read quickly thanks to the simple and direct language, almost like a girl. All in first person, of course. And it starts like this: “I started experiencing fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago, and that’s a long time. I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel that it is time for me to take some time for myself, to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return (to the world) ».

Loading...
Advertisements

6 August 2019 | 16:42

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

709
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
521
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
521
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
519
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
516
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
507
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
506
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
504
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
501
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top