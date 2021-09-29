Cameron Diaz talks about her new life and makes a big revelation

What happened to Cameron Diaz, the actress tells herself

We haven’t heard of Cameron Diaz for quite some time. The former actress in 2014, in fact, decided to change her life by abandoning the scenes forever. A farewell to the spotlights, cameras and scripts that of Cameron who preferred to devote herself to her private life, in the arms of her beloved husband Benji Madden. The US magazine Instyle, however, wanted it for its September cover, to celebrate an important anniversary, and for the occasion Cameron Diaz gave a beautiful interview where she revealed to her fans how her life has become from day in which she decided to turn off the spotlights that made her so famous. The unforgettable Natalie Cook of Charlie’s Angels has moved away forever from the mundane life of Hollywood, from the thousand commitments, from the auditions and from the scenes to shoot. And now? How do you live? Let’s find out together!

Cameron Diaz and the revelation that amazes everyone: “I don’t miss performing, not at all”

“I started working for the entertainment world at 22, so a good 25 years ago, a long time.” noted the actress at the beginning of the interview. And then he continued like this: “ I have given more than half of my life to the public and I think now is the right time for me to take some time and regroup to decide whether to return or not. Honestly, I don’t miss performing, now I’m just thinking about my well-being and the rest. I would like to do something that I am passionate about and that does not prove to be an effort. In life I think I have already done a lot and I feel satisfied for the adventures I have had to face. Now I am in a great place in my life, even though the world has changed a lot. The mid-90s was an era that will never return and I feel grateful and proud to have lived through it. Now we are all tied to the cell phone. It is true that we can publish what we want on Instagram but perhaps we are losing contact with our humanity “.

“I find it funny that no one knows what I’m doing,” Cameron’s freedom

Moving away from the scene, Cameron Diaz has also removed from herself the curiosity about her life and the various paparazzi who years ago ran after her in search of the latest scoop. Regarding this, the former actress expressed herself as follows: “It’s funny not having anyone know what I’m doing. Because now my time is mine and nobody else’s. I’m not working on any movies, and that’s why I don’t have to give anybody an account. I’m not doing this anymore, now I’m just living my life. “. Cameron Diaz is now 47 years old and for the interview with Instyle she wanted to reveal how it feels to have reached such an age. That the star feels aged? Absolutely not, indeed: “I think the 1940s is the best decade for one’s life. Because you have come to a point where you have known reality and you know what is right and what is wrong. You have 4 decades of experience and this is in your favor. You can let yourself go to anything, without getting worried! For me this is a great relief! I am a 47 year old woman and yes, I am fine and I am grateful for my life ”.

Cameron Diaz and the sweet words dedicated to her husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, rocker from the group Good Charlotte, got married on January 5, 2015. During the interview for the US magazine, the former actress commented on her wedding with sweet words: “Marrying Benji was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband is the best. He is a great man and, yes, he is my great partner ”.