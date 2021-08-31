Cameron Diaz talks about her retirement from the stage

The Hollywood Reporter has relaunched the words of the actress, four times nominated for a Golden Globe

A step away from the world of entertainment. The iconic actress, class 1972 , spoke about the decision made during an interview with Kevin Hart , as reported by the magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

Cameron Michelle Diaz , this is the name in the registry office, he decided to focus on his private life away from the big screen. From the celebrated The Mask with Jim Carrey to Annie, distributed respectively in 1994 and twenty years later. Over the course of two decades as an absolute star of the big screen, Cameron Diaz has strung success after success, establishing herself as one of the most popular artists internationally.

In the hours arose The Hollywood Reporter re-launched the interview given by the actress to the talk-show Peacock conducted by Kevin Hart, these are his words: “When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, you are that talent, all the parts that are not must be passed on to other people”.

Cameron Diaz (PHOTO) then added: “My desire was only to have a life that could be managed by myself. My daily routine is literally what I can manage on my own. It’s the best feeling ever ”.

The actress concluded by declaring herself enthusiastic and happy with the choice made: “I feel complete”.

Over the years Cameron Diaz has also won numerous awards including four nominations for ai Golden Globe.