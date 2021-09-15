Cameron Diaz tells her daughter Raddix: “She follows a wild diet and loves it!”

Cameron Diaz told a detail about her daughter Raddix, whom the actress had through a surrogate mother in December 2019 with her husband Benji Madden. Now retired from the Hollywood scene, Cameron Diaz has specified how her daughter already has a rather ‘sophisticated’ palate. The reason is very simple.

The actress tends to give little Raddix the same kind of food that adults would eat. During a recent virtual appearance on The Rachel Ray Show, Cameron Diaz has unveiled her little girl’s menu.

Raddix would have eaten quite complex foods from birth, and the little girl seems to like this diet a lot. According to the actress, of course.

“He’s been eating garlic since day one. He eats bone marrow and he eats liver. I put herbs in everything: thyme and dill, sage, everything. He loves it all.” says the actress.

A very special menu for a girl of that age and a rather wild diet that will certainly cause discussion but that the star of Tutti pazzi per Mary has said to be liked by the little girl.

The chef Rachel Ray fully supported Cameron Diaz’s food choices for her daughter, explaining how parents too often dampen the palate of their children instead of making it more adaptable to every type of taste from a very young age.

Having retired from the show for six years now, Cameron Diaz said she found peace by stopping acting; in another interview Diaz stated that she learned to be a mother during the pandemic.