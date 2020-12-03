News

Cameron Diaz, that day who suffered a strong blow on the film set

Cameron Diaz recounts how she was attacked on a film set by a crowd of paparazzi. What happened?

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz (Source: Getty Images)

A mob of paparazzi on the hunt for scoops assaulted the beautiful Cameron Diaz and Seth Rogen. This event terrified the two actors who promptly managed to escape by slipping into the car. The scene just described is taken from the film The Green Hornet, airing tonight on Channel 49 in the early evening. The cast boasts of a very sparkling cast, the beautiful interpreter of All Crazy About Mary and the actor of Very pregnant. Cameron come back to make us laugh. But let’s find out what Diaz said. The fans are very sad.

Cameron Diaz, the confession that shocked everyone

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz (Source: Getty Images)

The diva seems to have made a heartbreaking announcement for all fans and also for the world of cinema. Well the fantastic actress has loudly announced her farewell to the cinema, in fact she declares that she has found peace by stopping acting. She expressed her need to dedicate herself to herself. Cameron says he is at peace, he tells how at some point his eyes opened and he faced this decision head on. Confess that when you make a film it is as if you were kidnapped for 12 hours a day for months, and therefore you are no longer in control of yourself. But the news that has struck fans and her firmness in this decision, in fact, affirms that she does not miss acting.

After four Golden Globe nominations and many other awards, the actress’s career seems to have come to an end. His latest film dates back to 2014 “Annie- Happiness is contagious”And to date he seems not to change his mind. Tonight let’s enjoy one of his films shot in 2011 “The Green Hornet“Directed by M. Gondry.

