Cameron Diaz, the actress happy to have retired from the scene: “I feel great”

We haven’t seen it for some time Cameron Diaz at the cinema or on TV, and according to the words of the star of All Crazy About Mary and Charlie’s Angels, and it doesn’t seem that it has upset her much, in fact, she is better than ever.

Annie – Happiness is contagious. And this the last film in which Cameron Diaz took part, seven years ago.

Since then, the actress hasn’t set foot on a set, and for now it doesn’t look like that will happen in the near future.

Diaz is in fact committed full time with her role as Mother and Wife, but also with her line of organic wines, and it is a lifestyle that suits her in its entirety.

“When you do something at a high level [come recitare ad Hollywood] for a very long period of time … You are the person who is the talent … All the parts of you that are not are to be given to other people“explained the actress to the microphones of Kevin Hart’s Peacock show, adding that from the point of view of life in the spotlight it was “a machine”, but that its “spiritual side working at such high levels was not enough”, something he only understood after the age of 40.

Despite his great love of acting, Diaz knew that there were “so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching, I wasn’t managing“.

“I just wanted to manage my life myself, I wanted to make it self-managing. And my daily routine now literally consists of what I can do for myself in that amount of time. It is the best feeling“she continues, recalling instead how in the past she felt as if she had” shutters on her eyes “, and” constantly in motion “due to the frenzied pace at which she operated”Now I feel complete“.

And it was during her time away from the set she met her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, and started a family.

“I got to do everything I couldn’t do before because I didn’t have the time. ”