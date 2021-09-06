Cameron Diaz, the Californian actress on hiatus from film sets

It has been missing on the big screen since 2014. Despite this, there are many television reruns and films on streaming platforms that still see it as the protagonist. It could not be otherwise for Cameron Diaz, a Californian actress who has made an average of two films a year since she embarked on her acting career back in 1994. Since 2019 she has been playing the difficult role of mother, according to her “the best part of my life”, and dedicates herself to Aveline, its new line of ecological wines.

Cameron Diaz was born in San Diego on August 30, 1972. He approaches the world of acting almost by chance. In fact, he graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School and at the age of 16 she embarked on a career as a model represented by the agency “Elle“. His work is progressing at full speed and the Diaz travels the world, even moving to Japan for a period. When it comes back in America continues to devote himself to fashion and at 21 he decides to participate in the audition for the film “The Mask – From Zero to myth“.

Cameron Diaz and Jim Carrey in “The Mask” – Photo Credits: Cinematographe.it

Cameron Diaz and cinematic success

With great surprise, the young woman is chosen for the lead role, despite having no experience as an actress. The film in the company of Jim Carrey is very successful and Cameron thus embarks on a new and fascinating artistic path. After his debut he starred in several independent films, and then participated in highly commercially successful films, such as “My best friend’s Wedding” And “Everyone’s crazy about Mary“. In 1999 Spike Jonze chooses it for “Being John Malkovich“, Interpretation thanks to which he receives a nomination for ai Golden Globe, two ai Screen Actors Guild Awards and one ai BAFTA.

Success that is repeated in 2002 with the film “Vanilla Sky“, In which he reads next to Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz and with “Gangs of New York” from Martin Scorsese. Breathtaking physique and angelic face, Cameron Diaz it also plays the role of Charlie’s Angels Natalie Cook in the three chapters of the film adaptation of the successful 70s series. In 2005 she worked on the set of “In Her Shoes“, While the following year he is the protagonist of the romantic Christmas comedy that has now become a cult, or”Love does not go on vacation“. It’s crazy and funny in “Good night in Las Vegas” with Ashton Kutcher and in “Innocent Lies“, In which he reads again with Tom Cruise.

The comedy genre brings her luck and in 2011 she plays the role of a teacher with unusual habits in “Bad Teacher“. Two years later to direct it on the set of “The Counselor – The attorney” And Ridley Scott. Before briefly saying goodbye to her work as an actress, she takes part in “All Against Him“,”Sex Tape – Gone on the net” And “Annie – Happiness is contagious“. 2014 continues to be the last year of her acting career. Currently Cameron it seems he does not want to leave his daughter Raddix to spend 16 hours on a movie set. Will his fans appreciate his talent again? All that remains is to wait.

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in “Innocenti Lies” – Photo Credits: TV Today

Marta Millauro

