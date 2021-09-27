Cameron Diaz, the daughter Raddix born thanks to a surrogate pregnancy

At the beginning of January Cameron Diaz wished a Happy New Year to her followers on Instagram by giving them the surprising news of having become the mother of little Raddix. Apart from the girl’s name, in the post announcing the happy event, the 46-year-old actress did not provide many details, merely defining her daughter as “really very pretty” and anticipating that she and her husband, 40-year-old musician Benji Madden, would not shared other public information about the little girl. So the gossip magazine “UsWeekly” thought about looking for some more indiscretions concerning little Raddix, discovering that she would have been conceived thanks to a surrogate pregnancy. “Cameron and her husband have tried for five years to have a child – said a source who is very close to Diaz – and have tried them all, from in vitro fertilization to acupuncture, before choosing surrogacy. They still can’t believe they have become parents and Cameron considers this child a true miracle. ”