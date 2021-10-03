Cameron Diaz: the most famous films, from The Mask to Bad Teacher

Cameron Diaz, beautiful, statuesque physique and engaging sympathy, despite having moved away from the scene, is still among the most popular actresses in Hollywood. Cameron Michelle Diaz was born in San Diego on August 30, 1972 and, at the dawn of 46, she already has a remarkable career behind her both as a model and as an actress: 55 films starring her and 9 Golden Globe nominations . What were the most “iconic” roles of your career? Let’s review them together!
10. The Mask
It was the year 1994, and a young model of just 21 years old, with a little more chubby face than today, was chosen as the protagonist of The Mask, extravagant comedy about a bank teller named Stanley (played by the inimitable Jim Carrey), who, when wearing a mysterious green mask, becomes a very special superhero. Before this role, Cameron Diaz was just a model: alongside Jim Carrey it was her first film ever.
9. My best friend’s Wedding
Like Kimmy Wallace, Cameron Diaz was the sweet, shy and unassuming enemy of Julia Roberts and young betrothed of Dermot Mulroney. We all remember her candy pink sweater and her collegiate poses house and church. The best part of the movie? The one in which he intones I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself to Karaoke, the funniest scene ever after that of Rupert Everett that intones I Say a Little Prayer.
8. Everyone’s crazy about Mary
After seeing Everyone’s crazy about Mary, we are confident that you will never look at a hair gel the same way again. Extraordinary Cameron Diaz, in this film really drives everyone crazy, even Ben Stiller’s zip…!
7. Being John Malkovich
Cameron Diaz’s performance in the film directed by Spike Jonze Being John Malkovich in the role of the wacky Lotte Schwartz, she earned her an AI nomination Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2000. With her physical transformation for the role, she proved that beyond beauty, there is also great talent.
6. Every damn Sunday
A young Cameron Diaz alongside a Hollywood monster like Al Pacino? Every Damn Sunday, by Oliver Stone. Nothing to add, look at it!
5. Charlie’s Angels
In a film like this it was really a shame to hide the curves: Cameron Diaz and Demi Moore together, keeping testosterone at bay must not have been easy. This happened in 2003 in Charlie’s Angels more than ever. Cameron, proved that, despite everything, good morning starts in the morning: memorable is the scene in which he wakes up to dance Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel as Natalie Cook in the 2000 version of Charlie’s Angels.
4. Gangs of New York
As shrewd thief Jenny Everdeane, Cameron Diaz was the love of Leonardo Dicaprio in Gangs of New York, period drama set in nineteenth-century Manhattan. The film was shot entirely in Rome, at the Cinecittà studios and for the occasion Dante Ferretti, Oscar-winning set designer, conceived a scenography that faithfully replicated over a mile of nineteenth-century Manhattan.
3. If I were her
In If I were you Cameron Diaz is Maggie, beautiful and superficial who dismisses suitors as if they were kleenex, and she is the sister of the more calm Rose, played by Toni Collette. Both good in their roles, it must be said that apart from the skill of Shirley MacLaine, Cameron Diaz is truly extraordinary. A film that makes you think about different dynamics, recommended to everyone.
2. Love does not go on vacation
And here we fall into the most enchanting romance. Jude Law aside, Cameron Diaz in this film is very good in the role of the rich and a little spoiled who, finally, begins to understand that love also counts in life. The highlight? When Cameron sings Mr. Brightside of the Killers
1. Bad Teacher
Louboutin heel 15 and vamp leggings? Who wouldn’t want to have a teacher like that? Cameron Diaz goes back to school in this comedy so she can earn enough money to treat herself to brand new breasts. Vulgar and extravagant, in this film the beautiful Cameron is really a bomb and not just sexy! In the film – dated 2011 – Cameron also finds himself Justin Timberlake con had a relationship that lasted from 2003 to 2007.