Cameron Diaz: the recipe for spaghetti with garlic and its Avaline organic vegan wines

To act? I do not miss it. I do with my life what I want, not what others say. Two years after her farewell to the cinema, the forty-eight-year-old American Cameron Diaz, famous for playing, among others, the role of Mary Jensen in Everyone’s crazy about Mary, shows no repentance: I found peace by stopping acting, she confessed to her friend Gwyneth Paltrow during an interview for the In Goop Health: The Sessions program on YouTube. Finally I can take care of myself and my family, which has grown in size for a few months. America’s ex-girlfriend, politically incorrect film queen, and her husband Benji Madden, musician of Good Charlotte, have in fact become parents of little Raddix, born from surrogate mother. There is no better time to take care of her body and soul because, outside of Hollywood, I have finally found my dimension, he added.

Spaghetti with garlic, the recipe A new Cameron Diaz or perhaps simply rediscovered because, as she herself admitted, this is the life I always wanted. When you make a film you are no longer in control of your daily life. They kidnap you 12 hours a day for months in a row, if that’s okay, and you don’t have time for anything else. Small things would be enough: staying at home and breathing in the scent of the family with your feet on the sofa or even just cooking. Here, right the kitchen is the ideal set for Cameron Diaz, the one in which it expresses itself best, with healthy recipes – as a mother I have a more careful eye on everything I prepare – and simple. Like that of spaghetti with garlic, butter, lemon and cheese that the former Charlie’s Angels posted on his Instagram profile.

Cameron the winemaker: clean wines Cameron has also entrusted his passion for wines to social media. Or rather for the clean wine, a Spanish white and a French rosé that he recently launched together with entrepreneur Katherine Power. Avaline – this is the name of the wine project which, since last July, has had over 72 thousand followers – relies on an effective description Clean and vegan wines that do not contain additives.

We have enjoyed wine for many years without ever doubting it – the two women explained together -. We thought it was the most responsible drinking choice because it was about fermented grapes, but we had no idea of ​​the process. Together, we said to each other: “Well, it’s time to understand!”. And it was shocking to find out everything that can be added to a wine. Their white a blend of organic grapes grown in Peneds, in the north of Spain: Macabeo, Malvasia and Xarello, known to be the vines used in the production of Cava. The ros, on the other hand, is a mix of Cinsault, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Caladoc. That of grapes always organically grown, but in Provence. The cost? $ 24 a bottle in the United States. So far nothing to complain …

The controversy the definition of clean wine that is not liked by industry experts and producers. If drinking wine makes you feel bad for self-diagnosis, then you may need a doctor rather than a new wine, said Thomas Pellechia, wine critic for Forbes. So would there be dirty wines? And in what sense? Many have argued. And again: When it comes to clean wines, the only thing that cleans the wallet, jokes in a comment on TheGuardian.com Felicity Carter, editor of Wine Business International magazine. Loading... Advertisements

Clean wine: what’s in the bottles In line with the growing organic and health movement, Diaz and Power wanted to produce vegan wines – in the bottles there are products deriving from the animal world that act as clarifiers, such as albumin or casein -, without added sugars or dyes. As producers – Diaz and Power still explain on Instagram – we don’t have to say much about what’s inside our bottles, but for Avaline we decided to do it. Wine producers only disclose information such as the place of cultivation and bottling, self the wine contains sulphites and the percentage of alcohol. There is no obligation to specify how the grapes are grown or to name even one of the over seventy additives used in the winemaking process to alter the color, smell and taste of what is then found in the glass. We believe that higher standards need to be set. Starting withlabel and for this reason we have decided to report a lot of information about our bottles.

Clean wine? Not a novelty The ambitious project, but according to what we read in several posts on social media and on the Avaline website, the concept of clean wine is not so revolutionary. It appears that it is simply made from organically grown grapes without synthetic pesticides and with very few interventions in the cellar, with no added sweeteners or chemicals. The truth is that there are hundreds if not thousands of wines that match this description: just stay away from cheap and industrial wines and look for family labels, notes the Washington Post. On one thing, perhaps, many will agree: judging by the fuss stirred up, the marketing strategy has hit the mark. Good or bad, just talk about it. Or drink it, perhaps with a fragrant plate of spaghetti with garlic, butter, lemon and cheese. As only the enterprising Cameron can do.