Cameron Diaz, today (age, what happened to it, but above all how much we miss!)

More than three years have now passed since the farewell to the (cinematographic) scenes of Cameron Diaz. After a glittering career, the actress has in fact decided to retire indefinitely to devote herself primarily to the family, so much so that with her husband Benji Madden (founder, with his twin Joel, of the band Good Charlotte) wanted to expand it by welcoming little Raddix, born of a surrogate mother, into their home nest.

An admirable choice that of Cameron who, unlike many of her colleagues, decided not to live in nostalgia for the past, chasing success and the spotlight at all costs.

But, selfishly, the dream shared by all is to see her sooner or later return to the big screen, in all her glory and talent. He misses her strongly and in fact no young man has managed to fill the void left by her, the unforgettable blonde all pepper of The Mask And Everyone’s crazy about Mary, who later became the queen of comedies thanks to her natural predisposition to never take herself seriously, despite her breathtaking beauty. And how much did you dream in the role of Natalie Cook, one of the new Charlie’s Angels, always ready for action!

What about when Cameron Diaz shook off the angelic mood to step into the role of the reckless Elizabeth Halsey in Bad Teacher – A bad teacher, where among other things he shared the set with his ex Justin Timberlake without any embarrassment. And there was no shortage of her femme fatale version, discovered at the court of Ridley Scott who directed her in the thriller The Counselor – The attorney.

His last time? In 2014 with Annie – Happiness is contagious. From that moment she understood that something in her was changing, perhaps also due to a greater awareness of herself as a woman, which led her to write some books focused on well-being, in which she even faced without any fear a taboo subject for over 40s or the passing of time (even showing herself without makeup).

Result: now, at 49, Cameron Diaz looks happy and fulfilled, even without acting. In the meantime, in fact, she has become a brilliant entrepreneur: in 2020 she created, together with Katherine Power, ad Avaline or a brand of vegan-friendly wines. A project in which he strongly believes, as can be seen from his Instagram profile which reveals an unprecedented Cameron, taster and attentive to the pleasures of the table. One more reason to love it.

