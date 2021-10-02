Cameron Diaz turns 45, between a trail of successes, dizzying loves and a long break from the set

It will be for the wisdom of age, it will be for the desire to change, the fact is that Cameron Diaz after years of running from one set to another has not thought twice: she has paused a sparkling career capable of beating all records box office, sent to the attic the fame of man eater that has always – and without many problems – carried with him, and in no time at all he has turned the page. Born in San Diego on August 30, 1972, after a modeling career, Cameron finds her fortune in the golden world of Hollywood. The unforgettable debut in the role of the sexy blonde, Tina Carlyle, who makes Jim Carrey lose his mind in The Mask. From then on it will be a continuous rise: the young actress grinds one film after another passing from independent productions to the blockbuster Tutti pazzi per Mary, which in a flash projects her among the new stars of brilliant comedy. Also famous for the many flirts – he sowed the world of broken hearts from Matt Dillon to Justin Timberlake, passing from Jared Leto to baseball champion Alex Rodriguez – in 2015 he married the guitarist of Good Charlotte, Benji Madden, seven years old younger than she. Today the actress, who declares herself very happy next to the best husband there is, took a long break from the set: I needed to disconnect and fill my days with positivity. I could hardly recognize myself in the mirror. And in order not to displease the numerous fans, he devoted himself to writing, first with the editorial success The Body Book – a mini guide on the acceptance of s – and last year with The Longevity Book, a condensation of good tips for aging well. Recipes that promises to be valid even for those not naturally endowed with a breathtaking body, which resists unscathed over the years, and a dazzling smile that few can resist (by Leda Balzarotti – photo Olycom)