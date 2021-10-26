Cameron Diaz turns 49 and her husband praises her: “You are always beautiful”

Years go by for everyone, even for the iconic Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz which has turned off in the past few hours well 49 candles. Cameron in addition to being very good, she is also very married to Benji Madden and from their love, a year and a half ago the little girl was born Raddix.

On this special day, the husband decided to give his wife a sincere and moving thought, on I.nstagram: “Happy birthday to my wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do and who you are day after day for those you love is hard to explain and put it all in an Instagram post, but I like to have a reason to say it out loud: I love you“.

Their eyes met for the first time in the distant past 2014, they started dating and love broke out, soon after they got married. The public demonstration of love is more unique than rare, for the couple who does not like to flaunt their privacy to the general public. But despite this, that of Cameron, Benji and Raddix is ​​a very close family.

Cameron Diaz age: her daughter’s beautiful relationship with her father

Speaking of family ties, last year, Diaz talked about how the pandemic allowed them to get close to their daughter Raddix, born in December 2019. “The best part of (quarantine), is having to stay in our little one. bubble within this Covid situation, is that his father comes home “. And then he continued: “He works from home, so he can actually walk out of a meeting and kiss her and play with her for a while. Whereas, if he had gone to the office every day, he would not have been able to. We feel a lot of gratitude for this“.