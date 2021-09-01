Cameron Diaz turns 49, her husband praises her: “You are beautiful”

Cameron Diaz

The Californian actress and Benji Madden have been dating since 2014. A year and a half ago, little Raddix was born.

Benji Madden dedicated a love post on Instagram to his wife Cameron Diaz, who blew out the 49 candles.

«Happy birthday to my wife, you are beautiful in every way, we are so lucky to have you around. What you do and who you are day after day for those you love is difficult to (explain and) put everything in an IG post, but I like to have a reason to say it out loud: I love you. “

Cameron and Madden started dating in 2014 and got married shortly after. Public display of affection is rare for the notoriously private couple, who mostly keep family life away from the public.

Last year, Diaz talked about how the pandemic has allowed them to get close to their daughter Raddix, who was born in December 2019.

“The best part of (quarantine), and having to stay in our little bubble within this Covid situation, is that his father comes home,” he told Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“She works from home, so she can actually walk out of a meeting and kiss her and play with her for a while. Whereas, if he had gone to the office every day, he would not have been able to. We feel a lot of gratitude for this ».