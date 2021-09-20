Cameron Diaz vip winemaker too: here is Avaline, two labels, a Spanish white and a French rosé

Making wine is increasingly a superstar affair: in the long list of vip winemakers (which just last week saw the addition of singer Mary J. Blige, with her Sun Goddess, produced in Italy, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with Fantinel , ed.) also enters the American actress Cameron Diaz, who, in these days, has launched her line of organic wines, in collaboration with the entrepreneur Katherine Power. Two labels, a Spanish white from the Penedès area, and a French rosé from Provence, with very different characteristics and territories, but united by what for the actress and her partner is at the base of wine production and more: nature . Avaline, the label of the two women, was born from the attention to health and well-being, which, in wine, has translated into vegan-friendly, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and sugar-free productions. artificial colors or concentrates.

“One of the first conversations Katherine and I had – says Cameron Diaz – to produce a cleaner wine was “what do we add?”. We understand that it’s not what you add, but what you don’t add. Most of the wine produced does not come from organic grapes, and can contain over 70 additives. This has completely changed the way we have planned to produce our wines ”.

“When we started – explains Katherine Power – asking for organic or organic wines in grocery stores and restaurants, all we got was eyes to heaven. One of our main objectives is to increase the presence of “clean” wine on the market, making it available where our consumer already buys “.