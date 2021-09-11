Cameron Diaz: what it means to be a mom at my age

The daughter of the mystery. Secret. Indeed, very secret. For this reason it is a little stupefied that the chat that Cameron Diaz did it with Naomi Campbell, has touched on this topic. Telling an insight, usually jealously guarded: her new life as a mother.

Host of the web series of the supermodel Naomi Campbell, No Filter, Cameron Diaz has indulged in some rather intimate confidence. About her role as Reddix’s mother, born on December 30th. Maternity arrived – by choice, he says – at the age of 47.

A whole new mom

“True, many people do it the other way around. They get married and have a family when they are young, ”said the protagonist of Charlie’s Angels, who turned 48 last August. “I, on the other hand, am doing it in the second half of my life. The only pressure I feel is that now I have to live to at least 107 years, ”the actress joked Everyone’s crazy about Mary. “Don’t worry, no pressure!”

Cameron explained that this part of her life is where she is best, where “I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” Much more than a few years ago. “Even with all the amazing experiences I’ve had, the travels, the achievements on a professional level, the things I’ve done in the world that make me proud, well, even after all, this is truly the most rewarding moment of my life. To be right in this place ».

Cameron Diaz: I wanted my daughter

The explanation has two names: Benji Madden and Reddix. “Having a family when you are young is like anything else when you are young: you do it. But when you’re my age and decide to make one, then it’s a real choice. You really have to commit yourself and want it to get it. “

Words that rekindled curiosity about how Cameron Diaz really became a mother. She never mentioned it. And since she has practically retired from the scene, there are no photos, even stolen, that portray her with the belly. A circumstance that has created speculations on the use of surrogacy.

Love for her husband Benji Madden

But beyond all this, Cameron Diaz is a happy woman. And she has been, as she explains, ever since she met the man who changed her life, the musician Benji Madden. Love at first sight in the garden of her house in 2014. When, during a barbecue, her friend Nicole Richie she showed up with her husband Joel and her twin brother. Benji, in fact. «As soon as he walked through the door, I immediately said to myself: ‘It’s him’», the diva revealed. They got married in 2015 in the living room. Backyard party. “The wedding was the best thing that happened to me. My husband is the most fantastic living being. He’s a great partner, I’m really grateful to him. I knew right from the start that Benji was special. ‘ Such a great love crowned, in 2019, by the birth of his daughter Reddix.

