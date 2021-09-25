Cameron Diaz: why Coronavirus ‘does not exist’ for her

Cameron Diaz is the only person whose life the Coronavirus has not changed. His word …

Cameron Diaz, 47, surprised us all a bit when last January she announced the birth of Raddix via social media. His first daughter. Her and her husband Benji Madden, 40 years old and a rock star profession.

Now, speaking publicly for the first time about motherhood, she said: “I’ve never been so happy. The pandemic hasn’t changed my life at all. I have lived in a bubble since Raddix was born. And now, with quarantine, my life is the same. In any case, everything revolves around her ». Watch the video on DailyMail.

Cameron Diaz: I was already in quarantine, before the Coronavirus

In short, there is no Coronavirus. There is no quarantine. There is no isolation. Or rather this was already there. Cameron Diaz speaks exactly like this: “From the bubble I went directly to quarantine.”

The actress of Everyone’s crazy about Mary and the guitarist of Good Charlotte have been married since 2015. And they announced the arrival of their daughter in early 2020: “We are so happy to start the decade by announcing the birth of our daughter.” A surprise, really.

Raddix Chloe Windflower Madden we know it is there, but we have not seen it and we will never see it. Also via social media, the new parents immediately specified that they will not post photos of their daughter. And they ask us to understand them and respect their privacy.

Loading... Advertisements

So Cameron’s Instagram direct with friend Katherine Power (CEO of Who What Wear) is even more revealing. “I’ve basically lived in quarantine since she was born. Forced isolation measures do not touch me. For me it was already like that. Of course, now I don’t even get visits from friends anymore. I miss them, I’m honest.

For the rest I love every minute I spend with her. And every minute of my new life, which began with his arrival. I keep cooking, cleaning, taking care of her. And generally the three things I do together.

I cook at night. I like it, even though I know many hate it… I relax with a good glass of red wine, usually after bathing the baby and after Benji has put her to bed. He is a wonderful father and husband “…

In fact, the rocker since becoming a dad has filled his Instagram with flowers. Roses like the ones in the post above. Even wildflowers, moved by the wind: windflower, like the third name of the daughter …

Even for him the Coronavirus does not “exist” …

WATCH THE GALLERY

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION