Cameron Diaz without makeup to encourage women

Cameron Diaz it shows itself without makeup on Instagram and on the cover of her book, to invite women to accept themselves and to better understand the mechanisms of the passing of time. 43 years old, a sex symbol present, the actress sends a clear message to all women: beauty passes through the knowledge of one’s own body.

For this reason Diaz listened to doctors, nutritionists and experts to compose his own volume entitled “The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength and the Privilege of Time“, whose translation sounds like” The book of longevity: the science of aging, the biology of strength and the privilege of time “.

“ I’m so excited to keep talking about it – wrote the charming actress on Instagram – because learning that you can age well will help you age better. If you understand how your body works, you can help keep it in the best possible condition so that it can carry each one through a long and beautiful life. “.

Female aging is a taboo for many and it could be argued that even without makeup Cameron Diaz is not exactly a mere mortal. But the intent of the actress is instead this: to make it clear that, in the face of the passing of time, all women are equal.