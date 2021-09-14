Cameron Diaz’s beauty secret? Don’t use the deodorant for 20 years

Cameron Diaz she is one of the sexiest women on the planet but probably not the most fragrant. The actress we will see on TV tonight with My Sister’s Keeper declared war on deodorants about 20 years ago, deeming them harmful to health.

According to him, the anti-perspirants produce an effect contrary to that advertised, stimulating bad odor and causing the proliferation of bacteria. Cameron said using deodorants would basically block the stench, and urged all his fans to throw the well-known spray cans in the trash.

The only method that can help defeat the inevitable stench of sweat is the massive use of the razor. Alone shaving massively and frequently you could defeat the stench. The beautiful American actress is certainly not the only Hollywood star to have declared war on deodorants, in fact even her colleagues Leonardo Dicaprio And Brad Pitt they have chosen to give up anti-perspirants and soap due to their strong environmental vocation which leads them to avoid products that could further pollute the water and the surrounding environment.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile Cameron Diaz has definitively retired from the scene after the birth of her daughter, born from the relationship with the musician Benji Madden. The actress admitted that becoming a mother was crazy and that she is ready to raise her daughter on her own without the help of nannies.