Cameron Diaz’s best streaming movies

The All Crazy About Mary and Charlie’s Angels star turns 49 today. Here are five streaming titles to retrace your career.

Although now more or less officially retired (he hasn’t made a film since 2014), Cameron Diaz she still remains one of the most loved actresses by the public today. Especially the one who between the two millennia saw her become an undisputed star of comedy oraction however seasoned with irony. From the debut of The Mask, in which he acted alongside a wild one Jim Carrey, Diaz has strung together a series of public successes that in most cases have also found the consensus of critics. In a few years she has also produced surprising performances, when she is confronted with genres and roles far from the comedy itself. Among the two most successful performances we want to remember for example those produced in Being John Malkovich (1999) of Spike Jonze or Vanilla Sky (2001) of Cameron Crowe, just to mention two still remarkable titles that however did not enter the five of streaming movies selected to celebrate the actress who turns 49 today. We honestly hope to see her again one day on the big screen, yet in the meantime her filmography is enough for us and advances to continue to appreciate her. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Cameron Diaz

My best friend’s Wedding

Everyone’s crazy about Mary

Every damn Sunday

Charlie’s Angels

Gangs of New York

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Direct from that PJ Hogan who had made the cult movie some time before Muriel’s wedding, this comedy is one of the most “incorrect” and corrosive mainstream titles of the millennium, with one Julia Roberts unleashed with the intent to ruin the most important day of his best friend. Also played by a hilarious Rupert Everett, My best friend’s Wedding confirms Diaz’s comic talent and definitively launches her into the Olympus of the genre. A classic that never gets old. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

All Mad About Mary (1998)

Everyone Pazzi For Mary: The scene of the stuck zip

THE Farrelly brothers at their best in the cult comedy of the end of the millennium, a marriage of romanticism and rough comedy that is practically irresistible. Ben Stiller And Matt Dillon they prove to be perfect standard bearers for the protagonist Cameron Diaz, whose combed forelock immediately becomes the history of genre cinema. Everyone’s crazy about Mary makes you laugh out loud in more than one sequence, and meets a resounding consensus from the public. Diaz bluntly becomes the queen of unfair comedy. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Any Damned Sunday (1999)

Every damn Sunday: the trailer for the film

First real nasty role in sports film by Oliver Stone, which stages football as if it were a battle on the field and it could not be otherwise. Every damn Sunday has a Shakespearean commander in Al Pacino, luxury standard bearers in Dennis Quaid, Jamie Foxx, Aaron Eckhart and all the others. Great testosteronic and passionate cinema, with moments of enormous dramatic depth such as the famous monologue. His still does today. And how it does it … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVIsion, Amazon Prime Video.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

One of the best action comedies of our time, sparkling, full of fun gimmicks and utterly spectacular. La Diaz is in perfect harmony with Drew Barrymore And Lucy Liu. McG directs Charlie’s Angels with levity and a notable sense of genre cinema. Pyrotechnic scenes and anthology appearances such as that of the great Bill Murray. A feast for the eyes, light and fully satisfying. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York: The Italian trailer of the film

Called by Martin Scorsese to act alongside Leonardo Dicaprio And Daniel Day-Lewis, Diaz is honestly swallowed up by the size of the latter. But nevertheless the frieze of having participated in a bloody and fiery colossal remains, working with an author capable of expressing his best even in an unbalanced film with too many souls. The initial battle is a legend of the Seventh Art. Gangs of New York got ten Oscar nominations, not even one award. At least the statuette for the protagonist was sacrosanct … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.