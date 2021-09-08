Cameron Diaz’s daughter? She was born thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow and follows a very strange diet

Looks like Cameron Diaz has no one else to thank but Gwyneth Paltrow for his immense happiness. Diaz became the mother of a beautiful little girl at 47 and if it weren’t for her friend and colleague, she would never have married and would never have given the world Reddix Madden.

The star of Charlie’s Angels has kept the details of his daughter Reddix, which he had with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, a secret until now. The actress later opened up in a live streaming interview for Goop Health: the sessions, in which she revealed some surprising news not only about her family, but also about her marriage and the birth of the baby girl. Cameron admitted excitedly: “I wouldn’t have become a mother if it weren’t for her [Gwyneth]. I would be like “I have no children” and she would say to me “you are having children, you are getting married and you have children”.

Cameron Diaz is now 47 years old and didn’t get married until 2015 and had her first baby girl in 2019. The praise to her friend didn’t stop there, adding: “He was with me all the time. He said to me “You have to. You do not understand. If you don’t, you will be sad “. He deserves so much for what he did, he never gave up on me “. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow then supported her friend, clearing her mind of all the insecurities related to marriage and assisted pregnancy.

The baby, born last January, brought immense joy to the parents. In fact, during another interview, Cameron Diaz admitted that the quarantine during the lockdown with the child was heaven. “Literally every single day, there are only giant steps. Today is like this and tomorrow will be a new day when she will be a completely different child ”.

The actress – who is currently taking a break from Hollywood to fully devote herself to her family – relaxes with her husband and baby girl. She likes to cook, clean, take care of her daughter. When she has to cook, she likes to accompany everything with a little wine. This is what she calls “My way to relax”.

