“Cameron does it again!”: First images of James Cameron’s sequel, ‘Way of Water’, “stun” CinemaCon attendees

The first images of Avatar 2 they quite impressed viewers at CinemaCon.

James Cameron released the first look at the new movie via video link during the event in Las Vegas, where the title of the long-awaited sequel was also confirmed: Avatar: The Way of Water.

He told the crowd that he “set out to test the limits of what cinema can do” with the film.

Coming 13 years after the original was released, the film will be presented in 3D and viewers will be given special glasses to wear before viewing.

Producer Jon Landau revealed that the footage will be shown “exclusively in theaters” before Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness when it opens in the US on Friday, May 5. They will be posted online the following week.

“We need to make sure that [las audiencias] have an experience you can’t get anywhere else,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe trailer shows returning characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), new shots of Pandora, and new “whale-like creatures.”

Jake and Neytiri’s family will also appear and Jake says at one point, “I know one thing: wherever we go, this family is our strength.”

Image of the material of ‘Avatar 2’ premiered at CinemaCon (Disney)

Reaction to the trailer was quite positive, with Geoff Knightley writing, “Cameron does it again!” Others suggested that those who question whether the world needs more Avatar movies will calm down with the “impressive” trailer.

Erik Davis added: “The first material was AWESOME.”

The film and its three additional sequels will be released each year on December 16.