Camila Cabello: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

She became known as a singer with her songs that combine pop with Latin sounds, Camila Cabello has gained more and more fans and admirers over the years. Today, after some contacts with the world of cinema, she has finally become the protagonist of an awaited fairy tale, where in addition to her singing skills she has also been able to show off her acting skills.

Here are 10 things you don’t know about Camila Cabello.

Camila Cabello: Cinderella and other movies

1. She is the protagonist of a film. In 2021 Cabello made her debut as an actress in a fiction film with Cinderella, directed by Kay Cannon and interpreted among others by Billy Porter in the role of the Fabulous Godmother, Idina Menzel in those of Vivian, Nicholas Galitzine in the role of Prince Robert and the actors Pierce Brosnan And Minnie Driver in those of King Rowan and Queen Beatrix. The film is a new adaptation of the famous fable, unrelated to Disney and with music edited by the star Cabello, among others.

2. She voiced herself for the Spanish version of the film. Of Cuban origins, Cabello naturally speaks excellent Spanish and for this reason she was asked to voice herself for the Spanish language version of the film. Self Cinderella it was her first film, this was also her first test as a voice actress, for which she then gained wide acclaim. As is well known, it is not easy to dub yourself, but Cabello has succeeded in the enterprise.

3. He edited the soundtrack of a well-known film. In addition of course to having performed several songs within Cinderella, including the unreleased song Million to One, Cabello had already provided her own song for a movie soundtrack. In 2017, in fact, his song Hey Ma appeared in the film Fast & Furious 8. It was the first time that Cabello had had anything to do with the world of cinema and since then her popularity has grown considerably.

Camila Cabello sings Havana

4. It is one of the songs that made her famous. Forming part of the singer’s first studio album, titled Camila, the song Havana was initially released as a single in September 2018. This pop genre with Latin music influences presents itself as an act of love dedicated to the Cuban capital, birthplace of Cabello. This immediately gained wide acclaim, establishing itself as one of the songs that contributed to the singer’s success.

5. He was able to count on famous collaborators. Despite being little more than a rookie, Cabello was able to count on the song Havana on the collaboration of some famous singers, who participated in the recording of the song. In particular, the presence of the rapper is included Young Thug as an additional item, while Pharrell Williams performs the choirs. Williams also collaborated in the writing of the piece itself, together with Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt And Luis Bell.

Camila Cabello and the single Don’t Go Yet

6. It’s her new single. On July 23, 2021, the singer released the first extract from her third studio album, Familia. The piece is titled Dont ‘Go Yet and in this Latin pop is combined with tropical music. To date this has sold more than 35 thousand copies in Italy, winning the gold record. In parallel, a video clip was released on the singer’s YouTube channel, with her also the protagonist of this. The text of the passage is a poignant request towards the beloved, who is asked not to leave so soon.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

7. Had an affair with the well-known singer. After being just friends for years, the actress confirmed in 2019 that she is in a relationship with the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, known for albums such as Handwritten And Illuminate. Together, the two also recorded the hugely successful single titled Señorita, which in a short time reached the top of the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 and is still today, after two years, a song particularly listened to in several contexts.

8. They announced their separation via social media. Fans of the couple recently had a nasty surprise when they read the statements the two released via their respective Instagram profiles. Cabello and Mendes have in fact declared that they have broken off their relationship, while remaining on good terms and continuing to feel great affection for each other. The two, in fact, have guaranteed that they will continue to be friends just as they were before they got engaged.

Camila Cabello is on Instagram

9. Has a profile on the social network. The singer and actress is present on Instagram with her own verified account whose name is @camila_cabello. Within this Jackson boasts over 58.7 million followers, and is used to posting various kinds of posts. These are now more than 2 thousand and range from moments of leisure in the company of friends or family to the promotion of his record and film projects. By following his profile, therefore, you can always be updated on his activities.

Camila Cabello: age and height of the actress and singer

10. Camila Cabello was born on March 3, 1997 in Havana, Cuba. The actress and singer is 1.57 meters tall.

Source: IMDb