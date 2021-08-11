Camila Cabello, a fan will appear in her next video: here’s how





MUSIC AND COVID-19









Charity initiative of the singer to help people in difficulty due to the coronavirus

Camila Cabello , sexy Cuban pop star and companion of Shawn Mendes, has decided to make one of his many fans happy for a good cause.

That’s what it’s all about.

The anti-Covid initiative

Camila Cabello also takes part in the “All-In Challenge”. The 23-year-old singer has in fact announced on Instagram that fans can make a donation during the pandemic, so that they have the chance to appear in her next music video. The Cuban pop star is spending quarantine in Miami with her mom.

ALSO READ: Sia and Dua Lipa wrote a song to raise anti-covid funds

Camila Cabello’s message

“I accepted the challenge – writes the artist on his Instagram profile – to help the people and families who are struggling in this period. We must take care of each other. In the link of my biography there are instructions for donating. You will be in my next video and learn the choreography with me! I love you guys, we help in all possible ways”.





>>> TURN ON TIMMUSIC AND LISTEN TO CAMILA CABELLO’S DISCOGRAPHY!