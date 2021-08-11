News

Camila Cabello, a fan will appear in her next video: here’s how

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello – Credit: Ddp Socialmediaservice / IPA / Frame



MUSIC AND COVID-19




May 4, 2020



of Silvia Marchetti


Charity initiative of the singer to help people in difficulty due to the coronavirus

Camila Cabello, sexy Cuban pop star and companion of Shawn Mendes, has decided to make one of his many fans happy for a good cause.

That’s what it’s all about.

The anti-Covid initiative

Camila Cabello also takes part in the “All-In Challenge”. The 23-year-old singer has in fact announced on Instagram that fans can make a donation during the pandemic, so that they have the chance to appear in her next music video. The Cuban pop star is spending quarantine in Miami with her mom.

ALSO READ: Sia and Dua Lipa wrote a song to raise anti-covid funds

Camila Cabello’s message

“I accepted the challenge – writes the artist on his Instagram profile – to help the people and families who are struggling in this period. We must take care of each other. In the link of my biography there are instructions for donating. You will be in my next video and learn the choreography with me! I love you guys, we help in all possible ways”.


>>> TURN ON TIMMUSIC AND LISTEN TO CAMILA CABELLO’S DISCOGRAPHY!


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
410
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
408
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
355
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
326
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
313
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
310
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
303
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
302
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
280
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top