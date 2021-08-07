Camila Cabello about cellulite: “Talking about it is a liberation”

Last July Camila Cabello posted a video that went viral, after the paparazzi photographed her training with a crop top. “Being at war with your body smacks of old season,” Cabello said in a TikTok video titled, “I love my body.” “I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I have to do. We are real women with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat, and we have to own it, baby”.

Cabello was interviewed by Lorraine Kelly and asked for a comment on the reaction she received following the TikTok video. His response was just as powerful as the clip itself. “I think social media can be a good thing,” Cabello said. “For me, posting that video I posted on my body and feeling like, ‘I have cellulite and stretch marks and sometimes I get fat and it’s normal’, receiving messages like that is really liberating.”

“Yesterday I had a day off and I was like, ‘I can’t be on social media today.’ I just notice that it makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break,” Cabello explained on Lorraine. “Many times I feel and I’m sure many people feel, especially like pop stars or pop singers, that storytelling can be written for you.”

“The thing I’m grateful for about social media is that it allows me to take control of my narrative and actually share who I am, as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am,” he continued. “This definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is really frustrating.” Two years ago Cabello talked about the current unrealistic body standards for women.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media.” “They constantly see retouched and edited photos and think it’s reality, and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and skin and suddenly think THIS is the norm,” he had written.

“It’s not. It’s false. The fake is becoming the new real.” He added “We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman’s body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal.”

Camila Cabello, new Cinderella for Amazon Prime

The singer is the new protagonist of the Amazon Prime musical “Cinderella”, alongside which actors such as Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter and former 007 Pierce Brosnan play. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd.

