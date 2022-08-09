Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch hold hands after Shawn Mendes Split

Enjoy the sun ! Camille Hair spend time with Austin Kevitch following his separation from Shawn Mendes at the end of last year.

Cabello, 25, and Kevitch, 31, could be seen getting cozy while strolling in Los Angeles, Calif., in photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail Monday, August 8. The former Fifth Harmony member donned a blue floral maxi dress and sandals while the Lox Club founder wore green shorts and a white t-shirt with matching sneakers.

Speculation that the two were a couple began in June when they were spotted together in the city of Los Angeles, California, smiling and looking into each other’s eyes. However, the duo have yet to confirm a possible romance.

The outing comes less than a year after her split from Mendes, 24, whom she dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021. At the time, the former couple addressed the split in a statement common on Instagram.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote via Instagram. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

In March, Cabello opened up about the reasons for the split during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“As you get older, priorities change,” the “Havana” singer explained. “And I feel like it was like that for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.

The Cinderella star added: “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years when we were dating… even while I was writing this album and even now, I guess I really focus on “How can I be a balanced person?”

The Cuba native, who was promoting her latest single “Bam Bam” at the time, explained that the track is about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. “I love Shawn and I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him,” she added during her interview with Apple Music. “And this song is mostly about, ‘OK, how can I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?'”

Although they have separated, the duo have been spotted walking their dog Tarzan together, and in January the duo were seen hanging out with their golden retriever in Miami.

That same month, Cabello shared her support for the ‘Nervous’ singer’s new music when she commented on an Instagram video of him, writing ‘Ur crazy wildcat’, referencing musical high school.