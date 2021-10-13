News

Camila Cabello and body positivity: “We are real women, with fat and cellulite”

Camila Cabello has recently responded to the criticisms that have been addressed to her because of her recent photos in which she appears ‘with the bacon’ thus becoming a champion of body positivity.

Camila Cabello chose TikTok to respond to the criticisms, which were addressed to her after she was paparazzi during a training session, by sending a message of body positivity. “We are real women, with fat and cellulite! “, said the pop star, inviting everyone to be proud of their appearance and never feel ashamed of their body.

Cabello was photographed by some paparazzi during a training session in a park and in the photos and videos published the Cuban naturalized American singer-songwriter and actress appears with the ‘bacon’, a feature that was immediately used by the haters to attack and taunt her.

Camila, on the other hand, wasted no time and immediately responded to criticism by saying that no one should intrude on her private life as, at the time the photos were taken, she was simply training to try to stay fit. and above all in health.

Camila Cabello also stated that the ‘bacon’ does not give her any problems, and that she is satisfied with her appearance: “I wore a cropped top that showed my belly. I didn’t hide it, because I was running and living like a normal person who doesn’t think about his body all the time! We are human, and that’s okay! “


