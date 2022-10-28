Camila Cabello and Drew Barrymore reveal secrets of their love life

Yesterday an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” with the special participation of Camila Hair. The actress and host of the program talked about different topics with the “Havana” singer, who confessed a curious secret about dating applications.

drew Barrymore has a talk show attended by various celebrities, movie stars, singers and personalities whom he interviews. With her trademark humor and sympathy, the show’s host presents human interest stories, lifestyle segments, field articles and more. On the last occasion the interviewee was Camila Hairwith whom drew They had a fruitful chat and at one point they even dedicated themselves to cooking a delicious recipe.

The Drew Barrymore Show. Image extracted from Instagram.

During the program, the women talked about dating apps and the guest revealed that she hates using this type of method to get a romance. The 25-year-old laughed: “I was on a dating app for 24 hours and then I left.” The singer did not find it comfortable at all to submit to a flirting situation on a social network set up specifically for that.

These applications are based on a social search where users can like or dislike other people who are logged into the site. This allows you to chat with others, if both parties like each other, and then proceed to a date if things go too far. They usually work with the location of the cell phone or computer.

“The first guy who sent me a DM (Direct Message) was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was like… I feel weird because someone could be using me,” she said. Camila. He also expressed that in this type of online sociality “you don’t know what their intentions are.” Furthermore, he added that he prefers any other way to find a connection or bond. “When you’re just trying to make friends, you’ll meet guys who get scrutinized by your friends, which is awesome.”

At another point the two stars began to talk about how they organize their dates and Camila expressed that he prefers to go for ice cream or a 15-minute walk, when he meets someone new. In this sense Barrymore She was totally surprised and commented that all her life on first dates she organized dinners or lunches. For this reason, the singer asked her: “Why do you have to spend a whole night of your life with a total stranger?”, for which the hostess was perplexed and was comfortable with the young woman’s opinion, responding with laughter: ” This is totally revealing to me.”

Camila with a dating app owner

Ironically, some time ago some paparazzi took photos of Camila in what appeared to be a romantic encounter with Austin Kevitch, founder of Lox Club, a dating app. Although neither of the two has confirmed a relationship, several witnesses told the US site E! News that they were seen hanging out together.

Camila Hair and Austin Kevinch. Image extracted from E! News.

“They kissed. When they left, they held hands and went for a walk together. They had a nice day,” the news outlet revealed. As it seems, the exit of the lovebirds was full of displays of affection, although it is not known if the thing is serious or if it is a fleeting romance.