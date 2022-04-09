Camila Cabello and her limited but positive contact with Fifth Harmony: “We support each other” | Music

The name of Camila Hair will be indissolubly linked throughout his life with that of Fifth Harmony. The formation with which she managed to catapult herself to stardom leaving the musical talent show The X Factor and from which she said goodbye a few years ago to take care of his mental health and later to test her solo career. And despite the time that has passed since her departure, the singer continues to remember her former classmates, now more than ever after publishing her third studio album: Family.

During an interview with Reutersthe now soloist has confirmed that she maintains limited but positive contact with her former bandmates Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane: “We support each other a lot through direct messages and things like that. Now I feel like I’m in a really, really good place with them.”

It must be remembered that Camila Cabello’s departure from Fifth Harmony was a great shock within the music industry and that there were several crossed communications in which the components put the cards on the table about what had happened in recent years within the training.

It seems that time heals all wounds and that the interpreter needed to send this message at this point in her recording career. In fact, as we have already told you in the Psychofreak video clip with Willow Smith, there is also a mention of the girlband.

It is song number 3 on the Familia album and also the third video clip that we know of this new musical project. In one of the song’s verses, Camila Cabello makes reference to Fifth Harmony, making it clear that she doesn’t blame the other girls for how her time with the group went: “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down , down” (“I don’t blame the girls for how it went”) sings Camila in Psychofreak.

“That song is basically about anxiety and all the things that have been part of my journey with anxiety and starting very young in the industry,” Camila told Reuters. “I was in a really bad place mentally. Compared to my previous albums, I think I’m better as a human being, down to earth and generally better. I feel much safer, calmer and more comfortable.” the real me”