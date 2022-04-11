Camila Cabello and her look with transparent lace lingerie

It seems that Gucci is betting on the combination of suit and lingerie. On March 18, Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of her new movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, rocking a Gucci corset with a 70s-inspired linen suit.

Dakota Johnson poses with her co-star and director Cooper Raiff at SXSW. Getty Images

Camila Cabello wore her own sheer corset look with wide leg pants that same month. On March 24, the “Bam Bam” singer was photographed in London wearing a sheer black top by Dion Lee and a fireworks print coat and pants ensemble by Dries Van Noten. The corset-like mesh top exposed the singer’s belly and a hint of her chest.

Courtesy of Christian Vierig/GC Images Christian Virig

Cabello is celebrating the release of her third album, Family. The album’s first single, “Bam Bam,” was released on March 4 and makes a strong reference to his ex, Shawn Mendes, in the lyrics.

“I love Shawn,” Cabello told Zane Lowe during an appearance on the show. New Music Daily by Apple Music 1.per AND! News“And I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly like, ‘Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people… .’ Whatever’s going on in your life…hopefully, this can make you be like, ‘It’s like this now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'”

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.