Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce on Instagram: “We broke up”

They were one of the most appreciated and harmonious young couples of singers in the star system. Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, broke up and with the same serenity that characterized their relationship, which lasted two years, they announced it on Instagram, jointly, to fans. A break that seems to all intents and purposes peaceful and assumes that the two have an understanding stay on good terms: Before getting engaged in 2019, in fact, Cabello and Mendes were best friends.

The announcement

The pop stars, with a means of communication typical of our times and their generation, have entrusted the sad message of the breakup to a story Instagram, which certainly lasts only 24 hours but has time to travel around the world.

© camila_cabello

“Hey guys, we decided to put a stop to our story but the love we have for each other as people is stronger than ever. Our couple started as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We appreciate so much your support from the start and we will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn. ” The message of the singers of Havana And Stitches, shared on both profiles, is interspersed with little hearts.

History

The love between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had blossomed around the notes of a global success: Señorita, and among the first appearances as a couple there was the one at the MTV Video Music Awards, to sing it together. The mix between duo in music and in life had fascinated the fans right from the start.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the MTV VIdeo Music Awards in 2019

The tenderness or dedications that the stars did not skimp on showing in public or on social media only made them more adorable. They both explained how they supported each other a lot during the pandemic period, where they lived together and even adopted a puppy. In the sadness that such a beautiful couple has come to an end, however, there is the consolation that it is a peaceful breakup and that we will be able to continue to see Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together, again in a best friends version.