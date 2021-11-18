Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announce they broke up: the press release

Camila Babello, famous singer – and protagonist in the latest film by Cinderella – and the singer Shawn Mendes they finally broke up.

This is what the beloved couple has leaked from their respective social profiles, in which they explained:

Hi guys, we have decided to end our relationship. But the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila And Shawn.



Apparently, the two stars would have realized they don’t work as a couple, but they have made it clear that just at this moment when their paths are dividing, mutual affection is stronger than ever. The two had come out in the open in the summer of 2020, when they were known in the entertainment world as great artists but at the same time as true best friends. As they both concluded in the Instagram Story, “best friends” is just what they will be now that they realize they can’t actually be a couple.

Currently, Camila she is enjoying the good fortune of being “the new Cinderella“With the name of She, landed on Amazon Prime on September 3. In the film written and directed by Kay Cannon, the singer and actress interprets a love story different from the traditional one. The Canadian singer, musician and model, on the other hand, is enjoying the good fortune of his latest single Wonder, but above all, it is awaiting the release of Monster, the highly anticipated collaboration with Justin Beaber which will be released on November 20.