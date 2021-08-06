Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the Miami protest #BlackLivesMatter.

Also Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes protested in the Pacific March in Miami to #BlackLivesMatter! One of the most famous couples of showbiz was immortalized in a small video shot in Miami during the protests.

The movement after the murder of George Floyd involved all the pop stars of the USA, in addition to the common people, and mobilized a large number of people in a peaceful protest.

Unfortunately, there are also many people who have unleashed violence, and this spiral of violence seems to continue day by day, with President Donald Trump continuing to incite and stir up tempers with his tweets.

View this post on Instagram I’ve been trying to find the right words to say after I saw the video where George Floyd’s life is being taken from him with impunity… I am so sorry to George Floyd’s family and Ahmaud Arbery’s family, And Breonna Taylor’s family and to the countless other black families that have their children and parents being taken away from them. I stand with you in outrage and I have called Minnesota Governor Walz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison , and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, their numbers and what to say is on the ACLU website, and I urge you to please call, please sign the petitions, and let’s stand together for justice. We need a change, we can’t afford to be silent, and we can’t afford a society that’s indifferent to others pain. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on May 30, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

A 2020 where we live things never seen before, and we are really worried about seeing what is happening overseas. All the pop stars are still aligned in an anti-Trump and anti-violence chain, which however does not seem to move the incumbent president.

Beyoncé and Rihanna both on the front line spoke already a few days ago, lady Gaga also took a stand.