Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at the Miami protest #BlackLivesMatter.

Also Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes protested in the Pacific March in Miami to #BlackLivesMatter! One of the most famous couples of showbiz was immortalized in a small video shot in Miami during the protests.
The movement after the murder of George Floyd involved all the pop stars of the USA, in addition to the common people, and mobilized a large number of people in a peaceful protest.
Unfortunately, there are also many people who have unleashed violence, and this spiral of violence seems to continue day by day, with President Donald Trump continuing to incite and stir up tempers with his tweets.
A 2020 where we live things never seen before, and we are really worried about seeing what is happening overseas. All the pop stars are still aligned in an anti-Trump and anti-violence chain, which however does not seem to move the incumbent president.
Beyoncé and Rihanna both on the front line spoke already a few days ago, lady Gaga also took a stand.