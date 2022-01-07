Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, backfire? Here are the photos that give fans hope

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello are they officially back together?

It was the month of November when the actress and the singer had announced their imminent breakup through their respective social profiles. Shawn And Camila, linked by a deep friendship, over time they realized they felt something more towards each other, until the decision to take a step back.

On profiles Instagram, the two stars had explained to fans that they are more united than ever, despite the separation. According to them, love didn’t turn out as much as their friendship turned out, and because of this, they decided to go back to being two great best friends.





But according to what has been leaked on the web in the last few hours, between the two there may have been a flashback that should not be underestimated. Of course, fans of the couple were thrilled at the possibility that the two singers could get back together.

To make us think, in fact, were the shots that portray Camila And Shawn together. The photos date back to a few days ago, they are from the beginning of January 2022. The two stars clearly appeared very close, in a comfy look as they walked the streets of Miami. Together with them, the inseparable dog Tarzan, Golden Retriever puppy.

Despite the gossip, the sites have not gone too far, not knowing for sure what this rapprochement means. Maybe it was just a meeting between two friends accompanying a puppy for a walk? For the moment we do not know, given that those directly involved have not yet expressed themselves on the issue.

📸 | Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello and Tarzan today out in Miami, Florida. © TMZ pic.twitter.com/XnvHk0JvuC – The Mendes Media (@TheMendesMedia) January 7, 2022



