Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up

Bad news for fans of the couple formed by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

After two years of relationship, the two singers announced that they had separated with a joint statement entrusted to their Instagram pages.

“Hi all guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever,” reads the note. «We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn ».

The news of the break up comes as a shock to fans: just three months ago the “Havana” star was spotted wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

Interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, Camila had preferred not to confirm: «I don’t even know which hand the engagement ring goes! Sometimes I put my rings where it happens. “

Shawn and Camilla met and fell in love on the set of the hit «Señorita» in 2019, consolidating their relationship during the lockdown.

Camila had recently thanked Mendes for helping her manage her food addiction problems as a remedy for anxiety and stress.

“Food is a comfort to me. I unconsciously become a zombie-eater, and then I feel bad, ”she said. “I talked to Shawn about my relationship with food. At the VMA’s party, I said to myself: “I’ll make it”. And he gave me strength, telling me, “Take a deep breath and don’t do it.” It’s good for me to be able to talk to someone about my problems. “