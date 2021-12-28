Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up: what kind of relationship are they in?

camila cabello shawn mendes

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they broke up. The sad news was spread by those directly concerned, through their respective Instagram profiles. According to their words, they decided to say goodbye in an atmosphere of total serenity.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up

Love story at the terminus between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. After two years of relationship, the two have decided to tell each other goodbye. The news is official precisely because it was disseminated by those directly involved. Fans of “Shawmila” were left speechless, as the couple hasn’t bode well in recent times. No glaring crisis, no quarrels in favor of the paparazzo, nothing at all. What happened between Camila and Shawn? This is the question that followers ask themselves.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: the breakup

Cabello and Mendes shared the same message on Instagram to announce the break up. It is read:

“Hi guys, we have decided to end our relationship, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff. We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn ”.

According to what we read, the couple decided to leave because they realized that the feeling that unites them is only friendship and nothing else.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: goodbye as friends

The love story between Camila and Shawn began when they had already been friends for years. Therefore, even now that they have stopped being engaged, they will continue to be “best friends“. The first photos together from “bff” arrived in 2014, while they fell in love in 2019. Galeotta was the song Señorita, which in addition to being a worldwide success, has ignited the flame of passion among them. At the time, Cabello was engaged to Matthew Hussey, so she ended this relationship to throw herself into Shawn’s arms.