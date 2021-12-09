Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes broke up

Llast photo together dates back not even three weeks ago. Camila Cabello, 24 years old, e Shawn Mendes, 23, on that occasion they were celebrating the Dia de Los Muertos together. He has also posted a video where – made up like skeletons and adorned with flowers – the two dance together and seem to be having fun. They seem happy.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, it’s over

But Instagram is not reality, and – a few days after that image – the couple shows us a very different situation. The two published the same post in the stories, signed by both, in which announce the end of their relationship.

«Hi guys», they write, «we have decided to close our love story here“. Straight to the point. Then they go on to explain that the love they feel for each other «as human beings is instead stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue it as best friends. ” At the end of the post, full of red hearts, they thank the fans «for the support from the beginning and for the future “.

The story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, two years of love

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they have been friends for many years. Already in 2014 they were already sending friendly messages on Twitter, and posting the jokes they played on each other. Shawn once literally covered the Cuban singer with ice cream-filled sandwiches while she slept (below). And the two filled the web with teasing, jokes, jokes, declarations of love, always specifying that they are good friends (BFF, as the Americans say).

But already the following year the first rumors of a flirt between the two. The artist categorically denies: “We can’t do it,” he said on that occasion, “I mean, a Spaniard and a Canadian can’t really mix“. He was wrong.

Shortly after they publish the video of their song I Know What You Did Last Summer, and they go up to collect a prize holding hands. In June 2019 the video of Señorita leaves little doubt about the feeling that binds the two artists. Even though she still had a boyfriend at the time, Matthew Hussey. It did not last long: only the following month, the paparazzi immortalize them while they share a kiss (under).

Then, in October 2019, in an interview with Elle USA she states that “honestly, last year I felt for the first time what that means fall in love with another person“. The rest is history (over).

