Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes getting married? The singer breaks the silence

The former member of Fifth Harmony has clarified the engagement ring sported in the last period

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes ready for the wedding? That’s what many fans have been asking for for some time. More precisely since the Cuban-born singer began to show off a precious ring on her left ring finger. Specifically, Camila wore it in a video that she then posted on her Tik Tok account. Is Cabello ready to get married with her boyfriend and colleague?

In an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Camila Cabello denied the gossip about his private life. No marriage proposals, no orange blossom in sight. The 24-year-old interpreter assured that for the moment she has not yet received any precious rings from her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello then confided:

“I wore that ring on my left ring finger because I actually don’t know where the engagement ring goes. My parents have been married for a long time but both have lost their wedding rings. It was all a coincidence “

No comment came from Shawn Mendes, who however dedicated his latest song to his girlfriend, which has already become a hit: Summer of love. The piece talks about the love story between the two singers, who met and met for work in the summer of 2019.

The love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in the recording room: both had been asked to record Senorita. A song that has quickly become a real world hit. Between one test and the next, the passion between Camila and Shawn exploded, who today are inseparable.

Cabello and Mendes are very close and their relationship is going well. There is time for marriage as both are still very young. Plus both Camila and Shawn want to focus on respective careers that require commitment and perseverance.

Among other things, Camila Cabello has also decided to try the way of acting: she was chosen by Kay Cannon as the protagonist of the new film adaptation of the story of Cinderella.