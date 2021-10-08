Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes help each other take care of their mental health

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they are also a team when it comes to mental health, because taking care of themselves is also good for life as a couple.

The singer of “Don “t Go Yet“addressed the topic on the pages of Glamor Usa, starting from the impact that negative comments on their love story that run on social media can have: “When there is something negative out there, it will hit you. So yes, it is very difficult. I feel this is something that therapy has been very helpful for“.

She then explained that both she and her boyfriend, separately, go to therapy and that this has helped them to be more open to each other: “For better or for worse, we are very very transparent with each other. And it’s that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it is a true human relationship in three dimensions. If I’m venting or ranting on something, him [Shawn Mendes] he will say to me: “Have you talked about it with X?”. And I’m like, “No, I have to have a session. ‘And so vice versa. I just think of something like,’ Hey, sorry if I’ve been distant with you or if I snapped, I’m just having a hard time and I’m feeling anxious. ‘ transparency level helps a lot“.

Sahwn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24 – getty images

Camila Cabello then gave a practical example, telling that at an after party of the MTV VMA she was feeling particularly nervous and that is why she was falling into a habit she is trying to break.

Shawn Mendes stepped in to help her out: “I have this pattern where I start eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It is something that gives me comfort. I eat without conscience and then I feel bad. I talked to Shawn about this“.

“So, at the VMAs after party, I realized I was doing it. And he said to me, “It’s okay, you’re doing it and it’s okay. Let’s go get some fresh air and don’t do it anymore.” It really does me good to be able to talk about my habits with someone.“.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they have been together since 2019 and they are more and more a couple goal!

ph: getty images