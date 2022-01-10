Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes met in Miami two months after they broke up

Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they had explained to wanting to stay best friends as their relationship had begun, in the identical message they had posted to announce that they have broken up two months ago. Now they have proven that they are keeping their promise!

The two singers met in Miami and were seen carrying the dog Tarzan for a walk in a park. They had adopted Tarzan together in November 2020 and after the breakup he would have stayed with Camila, according to what is deduced from the “Instagram account of the Golden Retriever.

Shawn spent a few days in the city of Florida around Epiphany and just dropped by to say goodbye to the ex and the puppy. You can see photos of the meeting here on the website of TMZ.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in 2015 – getty images

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, were friends for many years before becoming a couple thanks to their collaboration. “Señorita“.

They had gotten together on July 3, 2019 and, among the most recent releases, we had seen them last September tread the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala together.

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever – they had made it known in November – We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support right from the start and moving forward“.

