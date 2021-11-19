Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes on the red carpet together for “Cinderella” are the true fairy tale
After the official premiere of Cinderella in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello flew to Miami to present the film also in her hometown and brought Shawn Mendes with him!
A fairy tale within a fairy tale: beautiful and in love, they walked the red carpet together.
The 24-year-old singer and actress wore a modern princess look, just like her Ella: an informal white crop top juxtaposed with the tulle cloud of the cream-colored skirt. Camila also left her hair natural, with his new bob.
Elegant and sexy Shawn Mendes, he played with the transparencies in the black shirt with a deep V-neck, highlighted by the chain necklace, and white trousers.
Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24 – getty images
At the Los Angeles premiere, Camila Cabello had walked the red carpet with the rest of the cast of Cinderella: Nicholas Galitzine (Prince Robert), Billy Porter (Fab G), Idina Menzel (Vivian), Maddie Baillio (Anastasia), in addition to the screenwriter and director Kay Cannon. The film comes out on September 3 on Prime Video.
Camila Cabello on her first red carpet as an actress at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella – getty images
The Shawmila celebrated their second anniversary of love last July and soon both will perform at MTV VMA 2021, held on September 12 in New York: go here to find out more and discover the other performers!
ph: getty images