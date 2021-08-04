News

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: “Quarantine? Let’s look at Harry Potter”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one of the most beautiful couples of the current music scene.

Very good and very young, their relationship has evolved from a simple friendship to become a consolidated love, made official (after the persistent rumors on the web) only a few months ago.

but what the two will do, also at home due to the Coronavirus emergency?

They unveiled it during a live Instagram, a few days ago: “I think we should look at everything Harry Potter, from start to finish – shawn would have said – it’s a way to move forward“.

And so they would have done, starting from the first episode of the famous saga.

The opportunity to converse with the fans – albeit only virtual – was provided by Together at Home, an initiative of the WHO and Global Citizen, in which great artists give music and emotions, but from their homes.

also the two have performed with some of their most famous songs and there are millions of fans from all over the world (directly from their homes) who have been able to attend this particular concert.

Would you like to follow Shawn Mendes’ advice? Every Monday and Tuesday evening Harry Potter is on Italia 1, until April 7th.

One more reason to say, even today, I stay at home.


