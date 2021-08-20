Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the love story stages

After hiding for a long time, it can be officially said that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they are together. They finally came out how couple, kissing in public and calling themselves ‘love’ via social media and holding hands, like two real sweethearts.

As soon as the first rumors of their hypothetical story had started to circulate on the web, many had tried to insinuate that between the two there was nothing in reality, but that it was exclusively a publicity stunt created ad hoc to promote the single. Señorita. But time has passed and the song has now run its course, becoming a super hit, and despite this Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to be together, more united, happy and in love than ever. But how did theirs begin love story that has been thrilling us so much in recent months?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the stages of the love story

10th September 2014

Camila Cabello flirts with Shawn via Twitter calling him Shawnyboy in a cute and tender message “Shawnyboy !!!! I will miss you friend. You break, but you would break even more if you laugh when you say uterus before duderuses! ”.

June 28, 2015

Shawn Mendes plays a nice prank on Camila Cabello by covering her with ice cream filled sandwiches while she sleeps on the sofa. Yes ok, here perhaps the spark had not yet struck …

August 30, 2015



The two singers pose together during the Video Music Awards after party and, well, it looks like there’s going to be some chemistry in the air.

21 September 2015



The first rumors of a flirt between Camila Cabello and the pop star of Lost In Japan, who confidently denies going out with her colleague “We can’t do that!” answers ironically to E! News “I mean, a Spaniard and a Canadian don’t really mix.” A decidedly unconvincing answer dear Shawn Mendes!

November 20, 2015

The two stars publish the video of their song I Know What You Did Last Summer and… well, together they are super wow!

June 19, 2016

They win an award at the Much Music Video Awards, take the stage and hold hands. Ok, what’s going on here?

May 20, 2017

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello claim via Twitter that they love each other, but only as friends. Yes of course, and we believe it …

11 February 2019

Camila Cabello publishes on Instagram a photo taken during the Grammys, where she is hugged to Shawn Mendes, The post ends with a “I will love you forever”, obviously always as a BFF eh, mind you!

June 20, 2019

The video of Señorita and the web goes crazy rekindling the rumors of a secret story between the two boys. As much as they may continue to deny, the feeling that binds them is undeniable.

June 25, 2019

The first rumors of a crisis between Camila Cabello and boyfriend Matthew Hussey begin to circulate (yes, during all this time the girl was not single). Shortly after, in fact, the two put an end to their relationship.

5th July 2019

Camila Cabello attends one of Shawn Mendes’ concerts and posts a lot of enthusiastic stories on her Instagram profile where she looks like a real girlfriend proud of her partner. Come on guys, come out!

13th July 2019

The two are intercepted by a fan while they kiss in Oakland. It was oraaaa !!!

29 July 2019

After a few super pixelated sneaky videos, the definitive shot arrives that nails the two guys and that immortalizes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes kissing passionately in the water in Miami. Who still have the courage to say that they are just good friends?

9 August 2019

The couple can no longer hide and Camila Cabello on the occasion of Shawn Mendes’ birthday publishes an unequivocal message “Happy birthday to this magical human being, I love you !!!!”. Ah, but how cute are they !?

In the meantime, a video made during the Canadian singer’s birthday party begins to circulate on the web where he and his girlfriend dance passionately together. It is now true passion!

26 August 2019

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform at the VMAs with a hot and super sexy performance of Señorita. This is hot stuff!

5th September 2019

During an interview with Elle USA Camila Cabello tells for the first time about her relationship with the singer of Treat You Better revealing “Honestly last year I felt for the first time what it means to fall in love with another person”. Ok, it’s officially love!

12 September 2019

After hiding for a long time, the couple seem to have no more restraints and post a video on Instagram in which, instead of kissing, the two literally lick each other. Ok guys, even less!

September 28, 2019

During a meet & greet a fan asks Shawn Mendes if he has ever loved a person without being reciprocated, receiving the reply: “If I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time. I would say you have to fight for someone you really love. And if you really love it, then you will have it. It just takes time. But make sure you really love him, you know? You just have to make sure “. Okay, Shawn Mendes is officially the ideal boyfriend. Well done Camila Cabello!

