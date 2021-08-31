Camila Cabello and Shawn, too much affection in public? The singer replies

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes too affectionate in public? The singer responds to criticism

“I love it when you call me señorita”, the beautiful sings Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes, the Canadian artist with whom he is also a couple in life. Oh yes, you got it right, the two have been engaged for quite a while even if, over time, their bond has sparked some criticism. At first it was thought that their union was false, partly to do ‘business’ as our Tina Cipollari would say; but then the two confirmed that they really fell in love both through some gestures that they exchanged in public and on social networks. However, the criticisms do not seem to subside. Lately, in fact, it seems that a small group of people have pointed the finger at the young couple accusing the two lovebirds of exchanging too many affections in public.

“I feel personally called into question”, Camila’s words to BBC Radio

As reported by MTV, interviewed by BBC Radio, Cabello wanted to focus on this very topic. The twenty-two year old she was very embittered for the negative opinions she received from listeners, in particular someone wrote to her: “The public displays of affection on Instagram they are too exaggerated ”. And once and for all, Camila wanted to respond to the criticisms also using a touch of irony. “Ouch! I feel personally called into question. I feel personally attacked“, Replied the singer who then joked:”Yes, public displays of affection are terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I wouldn’t dare… “.

“That’s why Shawn Mendes and I post couple photos”

Cabello then wanted to explain why she and Shawn occasionally post couple photos on their profiles. The girl he talked about the annoying paparazzi who do nothing but chase them just to capture their moments of intimacy. “Honestly at some point you start not even realizing it anymore – he said referring to photographers or to simple ‘curious people’ – And so you say to yourself: ‘we might as well kiss on Instagram ”.