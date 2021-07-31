News

Camila Cabello and the first performance of her “Don’t Go Yet”: here is the video

It’s on-air since Friday “Don’t Go Yet”, the single that marks the return of Camila Cabello after the successes of “Havana” and “Senorita”, paired with his partner Shawn Mendes.

The launch of the song was also accompanied by the colorful official video (click here to see it) that Camila also published on Friday, and that has already reached over 15 million views.
In the last few hours the 24-year-old pop star has also sung for the first time live her new success: guest of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Cabello has re-proposed the atmosphere of the video in a storyline in full South American telenovelas style and a supersexy choreography.

Cuban origins are at the heart of Camila’s new album, entitled “Familia”, of which “Don’t Go Yet” is the first single extracted and which the pop star described as follows on Instagram:

The whole album was inspired by two things: family and food. Your blood family, but also your chosen family, with whom you want to break bread, with whom you want to sit at the table, cook, get drunk on wine and dance in the living room. For me, those are the moments that make me happy to be alive, moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people; moments when the food you have cooked together nourishes your soul and so also the laughter, conversations and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and hope it inspires many dance parties in the kitchen drunk with wine for you and your family.

Waiting for the release of Camila’s new album, here is the video of her incredible performance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon:


Photo: YouTube

